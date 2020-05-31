New Delhi: As 200 trains are all set to start operations from June 1, the Indian Railways on Sunday issued fresh guidelines, saying passengers need to reach the railway station 90 minutes before the departure Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: TTEs Won't Wear Black Coats, Ties, Will Check Tickets Through Magnifying Glass

In the guidelines, the Railways said that the passengers with confirmed/RAC tickets will be allowed inside the station to board the trains.

The Railways also stated that the passengers will be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to enter or the board trains.

It also stated that the travellers will have to reach the station 90 minutes before the departure, adding that those with confirmed/RAC tickets will only be allowed inside the station.

Giving further information, the Railways said that around 26 lakh passengers have booked on special trains till June 30.

It also stated that 200 special trains will start operations on June 1 and more than 1.45 lakh passengers to travel on Day 1.

In another development, the Railways said that the non-air conditioned Covid care isolation coaches will soon get a solar-reflective coating, which would bring down the temperature inside by 5-6 degrees Celsius, if a trial being conducted by railways on 100 such coaches is successful.

The step from the Railways comes amid concerns raised by Niti Aayog on the heat inside these coaches during peak summers when temperatures soar to more than 40 degrees in parts of the country.

According to a health ministry advisory on these coaches, around 5,200 of them have been earmarked for Covid care at 215 railways stations across the country.