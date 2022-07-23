IRCTC Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of good news for the rail passengers in the senior citizen and sportsperson category. They may get concessions in ticket fares soon. As per a report by TOI, the Railway Ministry is considering reinstatement of some concessions in rail fares for different categories of passengers, including senior citizens and sportspersons. Notably, this facility from the Indian Railways was discontinued during the Covid pandemic. The railway ministry was reconsidering the decision as the national transporter has a social obligation.Also Read - IRCTC Latest Update: Indian Railways Cancels Over 100 Trains Today. Check Full List Here

"We are giving a thought whether some concessions in fare can be resumed. Now there is complete normalcy so far as rail travel is concerned," a senior railway ministry official told TOI.

The Centre's stand on the matter has attracted criticism from general passengers. Recently, BJP MP Varun Gandhi had questioned the decision to discontinue the concession to senior citizens on tickets and asked why this relief was seen as a "burden" when MPs continue to get subsidies on rail fares.

Earlier this week, the railway ministry, in a written reply to Parliament, had claimed that the cost of granting concessions “weighs heavily” on its finances.

Moreover, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha had recently said that the national transporter is already bearing more than 50 per cent of the travel cost, on an average, for all passengers, including senior citizens, on account of lower fare structure for passenger services.

He further informed that during 2019-20, around 22.6 lakh senior citizens had opted to give up the concession scheme in passenger fares.