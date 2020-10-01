IRCTC Latest News: At a time when the passenger, mail and express train services are suspended because of the coronavirus lockdown, the Indian Railways on Thursday said that it is planning to introduce 200 special trains between October 15 and November 30 to cater to passenger rush during the festive season. Also Read - IPL 2020 Bio-Secure Bubble Breach Rules: Rs 1 Crore Fine, Deduction in Points

In a good news for passengers who are planning to travel during the festive seasons, Railway Board Chairman and CEO VK Yadav said that the railways has decided that it will take stock of passenger services on a daily basis depending on the needs of the state governments and the status of the pandemic.

"We have conducted meetings with the general managers of zones and instructed them to speak with local administration and review the status of Covid-19. They have been asked to give us a report after which we will decide how many trains can be introduced during the holiday season. Our estimate as of now is that we will run around 200 trains, but it is an estimate, the number could be more," Yadav said during a virtual press conference.

Notably, the Indian Railways had suspended all regular passenger, mail and express trains indefinitely on March 25 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

To transport stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists and students during the lockdown, the national transporter had started Shramik Special trains from May 1. It then started 15 pairs of special air-conditioned trains from May 12, followed by 100 pairs of trains from June 1 and 80 more pairs from September 1.

The railways also started running 20 pairs of clone trains from September 12.

“As far as passenger trains are concerned, the situation now is that we will analyse the requirements of trains, the traffic patterns and Covid-19 status on a daily basis. Wherever there is a need we will run trains,” he said.

(With inputs from IANS)