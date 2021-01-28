IRCTC Latest News Today: The Ministry of Railways on Thursday said that its corporate train Tejas Express will resume operations for Lucknow-New Delhi and Ahmedabad-Mumbai routes from February 14. Notably, Tejas is Indian Railways’ corporate train being run by the IRCTC. The Railways had started the operation of Tejas Express trains from October 17, 2020 after a hiatus of seven months in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. It was restarted to cater to the need of the growing passenger demand ahead of the festive season. Also Read - IRCTC to Resume E-catering Services From Next Month | Here's How to Avail The Facility

The IRCTC, however, last month said it will cancel Tejas Express trains, due to low occupancy. According to an earlier report, every alternate seat on these two trains will be kept vacant in a bid to ensure social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As per the guidelines, the passengers before entering the coach will be thermally screened and will not be allowed to exchange their seats once seated.

According to updates, the Tejas Express passengers will be provided a COVID-19 protection kit, which will contain a bottle of hand sanitizer, one face shield, one mask, and a pair of gloves.

Giving comfort to passengers, the IRCTC also stated last week that it will resume its e-catering services from next month. Due to onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent unprecedented lockdown, e-catering services were suspended on March 22, 2020.

“The passengers shall avail the services of e-catering through www.ecatering.irctc.com. e-catering orders through telephone is also being restored over 1323 shortly. Passengers can also download IRCTC e-catering app ‘Food On Track’ from the various app stores and avail e-catering services. For convenience of the passengers option of cash on delivery has also been provided,” it said.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Tejas trains were temporarily suspended from March 19, less than a year after it was launched as India’s first corporate train.