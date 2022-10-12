Mangaluru: The Palakkad division of Southern Railway has introduced a QR code-enabled unreserved ticket booking system through the Railway UTS App at all its 61 stations, including Mangaluru central and Mangaluru junction. An option for QR code booking has been enabled in the application under the “book ticket” menu. As per a railway release, the feature will not be available for the halt stations managed by private agents in the Southern Railway routes.Also Read - Planning to Travel Abroad? Check Step-by-Step Guide to Apply For Passport Online at Passport Seva Portal

HOW TO BOOK Ticket Using QR Code-Based Booking System?

By scanning the QR code at the station, passengers may enter the ticketing system.

Now they will have to select their destination to proceed to payment.

The payment can be made through a railway wallet, UPI, debit or credit card, or net banking. Platform ticket and renewal of season ticket, too, is possible through the QR code system, the release said.

Railway has provided booking offices/ Station Ticket Booking Sevaks (STBS) at stations to issue unreserved (general) tickets for short-distance railway passengers who rely primarily on unreserved tickets. At halt stations, halt agents are engaged to issue tickets. The railway has appointed Jansadharan Ticket Booking Sevaks (JTBS) outside the railway station to help with peak hour booking. Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) are also available for passengers to book tickets directly using the smart card brought out by the Railways. Smart card holders are entitled to a 3 per cent bonus on the recharges done.

Furthermore, UPI is enabled in new-generation ATVMs that do not require smart cards. These new ATVMs are available at key stations. Furthermore, ATVM facilitators are deployed to help passengers with ticket booking through the machines.