New Delhi: After consulting the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Union Ministry of Railways on Wednesday released the list of 200 trains that will start operation from June 1.

The Indian Railways said it will start operations of 200 passenger train services and these trains will run from June 1. It said that the booking for all these trains will commence from 10 AM on May 21.

Issuing a statement, the Railways said that the trains will be fully reserved having both AC, non-AC classes. The general coaches shall also have reserved seats for sitting, it said.

It further stated that the second seating (2S) fare shall be charged for general coaches being reserved and seats will be given to all passengers.

The Railways further stated that tickets will be booked through online only and advanced reservation period will be maximum 30 days for trains that will run from June 1.

It also said that the RAC and waiting list will be generated but ticket-holders with a waiting list will not be allowed to board these trains.

Giving a huge relief to people at this time of corona crisis, the Indian Railways on Tuesday said that it will run 200 special passenger trains from June 1. These trains will have non-air conditioned second class sleeper coaches and will run daily.

“The fare of these trains will be minimal sleeper rates and can be availed by all categories of people,” the Railways had said.

These trains will be in addition to the Shramik Special and the air-conditioned special trains which are currently being operated on the Rajdhani routes connecting 15 major cities to Delhi.

The railways also said it has asked the state governments to locate and identify the migrants walking on roads to go to their home states and transport them to the nearest main line railway station after registering them at the nearest district headquarters.