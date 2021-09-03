IRCTC Latest News: As the states have announced unlock measures, the Indian Railways has started train services for the convenience of passengers. In the recent past, the Indian Railways has resumes several special trains connecting important cities of the country.Also Read - Indian Railways Adds New Economy Class in AC 3-tier Coaches, Trains to Run From September

In a big relief for daily train commuters in Northern Railway, the Indian Railway on Thursday has granted permission to allow passengers to travel with Monthly Seasonal Tickets (MST). Notably, this service was closed due to the pandemic and is now all set to resume it for its commuters in the Northern Railway division. It must be noted that the MST services will benefit lakhs of passengers who commute daily using passenger trains.

As per updates from the Northern Railways, the MST services will resume on September 3 for specific trains being operated in the region. "The daily commuters can use their monthly seasonal tickets for travelling only in 56 permitted trains. The price of MST is the same as earlier," Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar told News 18.

As per a notification issued by the Northern Railway, the train passengers will be able to use their pass only on identified trains or will be penalised according to Indian Railways norms.

The Railways further stated that the trains identified for the usage of MST are unreserved mail and express trains especially EMU, DEMU, MEMU, mail express and passenger trains.

The Railways further stated that 33 trains under Delhi Division, 10 of Ferozepur Division, five of Lucknow, six of Moradabad and four of Ambala Division will be identified as Mail and Express and EMU, DEMU, MEMU, Mail Express, Passenger will be able to travel in the train only.

However, the Railway warned people against using their MST to travel on long-distance trains. According to Northern Railways, the train passengers can use the MST only on fixed trains for fixed destinations.