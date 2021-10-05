IRCTC Latest News: Keeping in mind the mad rush during the upcoming festivals, the Indian Railways has announced that it will add extra coaches to 27 pairs of trains ahead of the festive season. The decision from the Railways comes for the convenience of people planning to visit their friends and family during the festive time.Also Read - IRCTC Latest Update: Indian Railways Modifies THESE Express Trains to Superfast. Full List Here
Speaking to News18, a senior officer of the Indian Railways said the increasing number of passengers are now booking tickets for the festive trips and hence the Railways decided to add extra coaches to the trains so that people can travel comfortably.
As per updates from the Railways, extra coaches are being added to 27 pairs of trains operating in Madhya Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
Complete list of trains that will have additional coaches:
- Train number 09666/09665, Udaipur City-Khajuraho-Udaipur City special will have 2 second Sleeper and 01 third AC class coaches added to it from Udaipur City from October 7 to November 30 and from Khajuraho from October 09 to December 2.
- Train number 09709/09710, Udaipur City-Kamakhya-Udaipur City special will have one extra third AC class coach. The train, starting its journey from Udaipur City, will have an extra coach from October 11 to November 29 and from Kamakhya from October 15 to December 03.
- Train number 09601/09602, Udaipur City-New Jalpaiguri-Udaipur City weekly special will have 01 third AC class coach from Udaipur City from October 16 to November 27 and from October 18 to November 29 from New Jalpaiguri.
- Train number 02487/02488, Bikaner-Delhi Sarai-Bikaner special will have extra one second sleeper class coach. Train starting its journey from Bikaner will travel with an extra coach from October 07 to November 30 and from Delhi Sarai from October 09 to December 03
- Train number 02993/02294, Delhi Sarai– Udaipur City–Delhi Sarai special will have second sleeper class coach added to it. The extra coach will be added to the train starting its journey from Delhi Sarai from October 7 to November 30 and from Udaipur City from October 08 to December 1.
- Train number 09660/09659, Udaipur City-Shalimar-Udaipur City special train will have a second sleeper class coach added to it. The extra coach will be added to the train starting its journey from Udaipur City from October 09 to November 27 and from Shalimar from October 10 to November 28.
- Train number 02991/02992, Udaipur City-Jaipur- Udaipur City special will have two-second ordinary class coaches added to it from October 07 to November 30.
- Train number 02996/02995, Bandra Terminus-Ajmer-Bandra Terminus special will have two-second ordinary class extra coaches. The extra coach will be added to the train starting its journey from Ajmer from October 07 to November 30 and from Bandra Terminus from October 8 to December 1.
- Train number 09608/09607, Madar-Kolkata-Madar special will have a second ordinary class extra coach. The extra coach will be added to the train starting its journey from Madar from October 11 to November 29 and from Kolkata from October 14 to December 2.
- Train number 09611/09614-09613/09612, Ajmer-Amritsar-Ajmer special will have 2 second ordinary Class extra coaches. The extra coach will be added to the train starting its journey from Ajmer from October 07 to November 29 and from October 8 to November 30 from Amritsar
- Train number 09717/09718, Jaipur-Daulatpur Chowk-Jaipur special, will travel with one extra second sleeper class coach from Jaipur from October 07 to November 30 and from Daulatpur Chowk from October 8 to December 1.
- Train number 09711/09712, Jaipur-Bhopal-Jaipur special train, will have extra coaches from Jaipur from October 07 to November 30 and from Bhopal from October 8 to December 1.
- Train number 09715/09716, Jaipur–Gomti Nagar(Lucknow)–Jaipur special Train will travel with an extra coach between October 7 and December 1.
- Train number 02459/02460, Jodhpur-Indore-Jodhpur special train will travel with two extra coaches from October 7 to December 1.
- Train number 04801/04802, Jodhpur-Indore-Jodhpur special train will have 2 second Ordinary Class coaches. The extra coach will be added to the train starting its journey from Jodhpur from October 9 to December 2 and from Indore from October 10 to December 4.
- Train number 04817/04818, Bhagat Ki Kothi–Dadar– Bhagat Ki Kothi special will have second sleeper class coach added to it from October 7 and October 30.
- A second sleeper class coach will be added to train numbering 04813/04814, Jodhpur-Bhopal-Jodhpur special train between October 07 and December 1.
- A third AC coach will be added to Train numbering 04806/04805, Barmer-Yesvantpur-Barmer AC Weekly special. The extra coach will be added to the train starting its journey from Barmer from October 7 to November 25 and from Yesvantpur from October 11 to November 29.
- Train number 02495/02496, Bikaner-Kolkata-Bikaner special train service, will run with an extra second ordinary class coach between October 7 and November 26.
- Train number 04709/04710, Bikaner-Puri-Bikaner special train service will run with an extra second ordinary class coach between October 9 and December 1.
- Train number 02473/02474, Bikaner-Bandra Terminus-Bikaner special train will run with an extra second Ordinary class coach between October 11 and November 30.
- Train number 02489/02490, Bikaner-Dadar-Bikaner special train service will run with an extra coach from October 9 and December 1.
- Train number 04707/04708, Bikaner–Dadar–Bikaner special train will run with two second Sleeper and one third AC class coaches between October 7 and December 1.