IRCTC Latest News Today: To cater to the growing demand of the passengers, the Indian Railways has planned to run more trains in the days to come. For this, the Indian Railways said it will run more unreserved trains.
Making an announcement, the Northern Railway zone recently said it has decided to convert several fully reserved Mail or Express Special trains into Unreserved Special train services.
As per a report by Financial Express, the converted unreserved trains started running on the Indian Railways network with effect from 12 August 2021.
In this regard, the Indian Railways advised all railway passengers to check the detailed timetable of these special train services through RailMadad Helpline Number 139 or the NTES app. Apart from this, the train passengers can also visit the Indian Railways website in order to check the details of these special trains.
Keeping in mind the COVID situation, the travelling passengers must ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour such as sanitization, social distancing. Passenger must note that the converted unreserved trains will be running as per details given below:
- Train Number 04640 from Firozpur Cantt railway station to Sahibzada Ajeet Singh Nagar (Mohali) railway station will run daily
- Train Number 04639 from Sahibzada Ajeet Singh Nagar (Mohali) railway station to Firozpur Cantt railway station will run daily
- Train Number 04488 from Firozpur Cantt railway station to Chandigarh Junction railway station will run daily
- Train Number 04487 from Chandigarh Junction railway station to Firozpur Cantt railway station will run daily
- Train Number 04669 from Firozpur Cantt railway station to Hanuman Garh Junction railway station will run daily
- Train Number 04670 from Hanuman Garh Junction railway station to Firozpur Cantt railway station will run daily
- Train Number 04538 from Nangal Dam railway station to Amritsar Junction railway station will run daily
- Train Number 04537 from Amritsar Junction railway station to Nangal Dam railway station will run daily
- Train Number 04489 from Amritsar Junction railway station to Pathankot Junction railway station will run daily
- Train Number 04490 from Pathankot Junction railway station to Amritsar Junction railway station will run daily