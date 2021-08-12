IRCTC Latest News Today: To cater to the growing demand of the passengers, the Indian Railways has planned to run more trains in the days to come. For this, the Indian Railways said it will run more unreserved trains.Also Read - Rajasthan Schools Reopening UPDATE: Govt Allows Re-opening of Schools for Classes 9 To 12 From THIS DATE | Details Here

Making an announcement, the Northern Railway zone recently said it has decided to convert several fully reserved Mail or Express Special trains into Unreserved Special train services. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train: Maharashtra Launches E-pass Facility For Commuters to Travel in Suburban Trains

As per a report by Financial Express, the converted unreserved trains started running on the Indian Railways network with effect from 12 August 2021. Also Read - Karnataka Covid: CM Bommai Asks Officials in Border Districts to be Extra Cautious of Coronavirus

In this regard, the Indian Railways advised all railway passengers to check the detailed timetable of these special train services through RailMadad Helpline Number 139 or the NTES app. Apart from this, the train passengers can also visit the Indian Railways website in order to check the details of these special trains.

Keeping in mind the COVID situation, the travelling passengers must ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour such as sanitization, social distancing. Passenger must note that the converted unreserved trains will be running as per details given below: