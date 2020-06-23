New Delhi: In another development, the Indian Railways in a statement said that it will give a full refund for all tickets booked on or prior to April 14 for regular time-tabled trains. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: No Train Service at Anand Vihar Railway Station From Monday

In the statement, the Ministry of Railways announced to cancel all train tickets booked for regular trains on or prior to April 14.

"It has been decided that all train tickets booked on or prior to April 14 for regular timetabled trains should be cancelled and full refunds generated," the Railways said in a statement.

The development comes as the Railways had suspended the operation of all passenger, mail and express trains since March 25 amid the nationwide lockdown to prevent spread of novel coronavirus.

On May 14, the Railways had cancelled all regular train tickets booked for travel till June 30 and decided on full refunds.

These tickets were booked during the lockdown period when the railways were allowing bookings for journeys in June.

The railways had introduced Shramik Special trains from May 1 to transport stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, students and tourists.

The railways then launched 15 pairs of Special AC trains from May 12 and 200 timetabled trains from June 1.