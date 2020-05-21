New Delhi: A day after releasing the list of 200 trains that will start operation from June 1, the Indian Railways on Thursday said that it will provide full refund for cancelled tickets for special trains that are scheduled to run from June 1. Also Read - IRCTC Website Not Working? Train List For Some Routes Missing? People Complain on Twitter

The Railways had on Wednesday issued a list of 100 pairs of trains that will run from June 1, putting in operation popular trains such as Durontos, Sampark Krantis, Jan Shatabdi and Poorva Express.

Notably, this is the second slew of special passenger services that the Railways has marked for the graded restoration of its trains which were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To book tickets for these trains, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday had said that the booking of train tickets will resume at around 1.7 lakh common service centres across the country from Friday.

With this announcement, the ticket booking services have been made accessible to those in remote locations where the availability of computers and internet is not there.

He also said that the bookings will also resume at counters at specific railway stations over the next two to three days.

“We have to take India towards normalcy. We are developing a protocol to identify the stations where counters can be opened. We have to ensure that there are no large crowds gathering at counters to book tickets, so we are studying the situation and devising a protocol towards it,” Goyal said.

He further added that the centre will soon announce the resumption of more trains. He also informed that the Railways has also started bookings for the 100 pairs of special trains with both air-conditioned and non-air conditioned services which will begin operations from June 1.

Informing further, he said that within 2.5 hours of opening bookings for the 100 pairs of special trains on Thursday, four lakh passengers had booked tickets. People have also started reverse bookings to come back to work.

The Railways said that the 200 special passenger trains will run on the pattern of regular trains, covering tier 2 cities and also major state capitals like Mumbai, Kolkata.