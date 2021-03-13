IRCTC Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of good news for passengers!!! The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is all set to resume the luxury train ‘Golden Chariot’ from tomorrow itself. Issuing a statement, the IRCTC said that it will operate trips through Golden Chariot from March 14 2O2l. Owned by Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), the Golden Chariot train, which had started operation in 2008, was taken over by the IRCTC for operation, management, and marketing through a recently executed agreement between the two corporations. Also Read - Indian Railways Latest News: Platform Ticket Rates Hiked. Check Price Details Here

According to IRCTC, it has scheduled two trips, which will start from Bengaluru on Sunday and cover various destinations in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Goa. Interestingly, the cost of the luxury train tour package will include all onboard meals, transport for sightseeing, entrance fee to all the sites covered in the trip as well as the cost of guides.

What is 'Golden Chariot'?

As per updates from the IRCTC, the Golden Chariot is a luxury train which will be plying on the Southern Sector with the objective to provide a mix of travel to destinations with historical, architectural, mystique and scenic relevance endowed with state of the art amenities on board and international service standards. Notably, the luxury train tour package cost includes all onboard meals and house wines, guided excursions in air-conditioned buses, monument entry fee and meals at outside venues as per the itinerary.

Pride of Karnataka: Part of the tour package, the ‘Pride of Karnataka’ will be a six nights/seven days journey from Bengaluru on Sunday and it will cover the Bandipur national park, Mysuru, Halebidu, Chikkamagaluru and Goa. Moreover, the train trip will include visits to Unesco world heritage sites of Badami Caves, Pattadakal temples and Hampi palace ruins and will end in Bengaluru. The ITCTC said that the price of a deluxe cabin for the trip is Rs320,130 and for a single supplement, the trip is priced at Rs240,100.

Jewels of South India: Part of the package, the three nights/four days’ journey starting from Bengaluru on March 21 will cover Mysuru, Tamil Nadu, Mahabalipuram, Thanjavur, Chettinad and Kerala. The trip will include visits to the Hampi palace ruins, Fort Kochi and Kerala backwaters.