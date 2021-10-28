IRCTC Latest News Today: Looking at the festive rush in trains, the Indian Railways this week decided to run special festival trains from Mumbai to UP and Bihar. Notably, these trains will operate ahead of Diwali and Chhath Puja 2021.Also Read - UP on Alert Mode Amid Rise in Covid Cases in Other States. How Yogi Govt Plans to Contain Infections

As per latest updates from the Central Railways, two festive special trains will start their journey from Mumbai for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. In these trains, the people living in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will also benefit. Also Read - Gujarat Lockdown: Govt Decreases Night Curfew Timings, Allows Cinema Halls To Operate at Full Capacity

As per the schedule provided by the Indian Railways, one of the trains originating from Mumbai is destined for Banaras in Uttar Pradesh and the other is destined for Bhagalpur in Bihar. Both these trains will be operated between October 27 and November 17. Also Read - Skill-based Training, Free Home: Beggars And Destitute in THIS State to Get New Identity Soon

Train number 09183 Mumbai Central- Banaras festive special train will start its journey from Mumbai Central railway station at 11 pm every Wednesday.

Train number 09184 will start its journey from Banaras station at 7.30 pm every Friday and reach Ratlam at 8.15 pm on Saturday.

Train number 09185 Mumbai Central-Bhagalpur festive special train will be operated between October 30 and November 20. The train will start its journey from Mumbai Central railway station at 11:05 am every Saturday and reach Bhagalpur at 10 am on Monday.

Train number 09186 Bhagalpur-Mumbai Central festive special train will leave Bhagalpur at 5:00 am every Tuesday and reach Mumbai Central at 7.20 am every Thursday.