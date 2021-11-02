IRCTC Latest Updates: Due to heavy passenger rush amid the festive season, the Indian Railways on Tuesday have decided to run a total of 24 special trains to Bihar for Chhath Puja. The decision was taken by Indian Railways to accommodate the surge of people wanting to travel by train but failed to book confirmed tickets.Also Read - Indian Railways Big Update: Timings of These Passenger Trains Will Change from November 1

These special trains will be running from Telangana, Delhi, Punjab to various parts of Bihar. As per the officials, the passengers travelling in these special festival trains will abide by the COVID-19 guidelines. Also Read - From LPG Prices to Railway Time Table, Major Changes That Will Set in From November 1 | Read on

The following trains will start operating from Telangana, Delhi, Punjab to various parts of Bihar from November 6, 2021 Also Read - MPSC Exam 2021: Railways to Issue Mumbai Local Train Passes to Candidates