New Delhi: As the coronavirus cases are declining across states like Bihar, the Indian Railways has announced to run 28 pairs of special trains, connecting important cities of the state with the rest of the country. Recently, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has directed the authorities to open all the religious places and asked everyone to maintain appropriate Covid-19 behaviour. These attempts are made by the Bihar government as a means of relaxed Covid-19 restrictions. Apart from that, those entering the state for "Kund Snan" will have to take a rapid antigen test as well.

All the 28 pairs of special trains to connect Bihar with other cities of the state will be reserved trains and all passengers will have to follow strict Covid-19 appropriate behaviour while travelling as said by a senior official of the Indian Railways.

The full list of Special trains as follows