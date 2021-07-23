IRCTC Latest News Today: For passengers travelling in special trains, here comes a piece of wonderful news for you. The Indian Railways is all set to start superfast special train between Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh and Kolkata in West Bengal from July 30. As per latest updates from the IORCTC, the superfast special train will run as a fully reserved special train and the booking of Train Number will be available from 8:00 AM on 24 July 2021.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Over 800 Redesigned AC Economy Class Coaches to be Rolled Out Soon | Check Latest Features

The IRCTC further informed that the passengers can book their tickets from IRCTC official website or through PRS counters and the classes for passengers that are available include 2A, 3A, SL and 2S.

The Railways said that the Tatkal quota will be available on this train and the normal superfast Mail/Express fare will be applicable in this train.

Check timings and other details:

From July 30, Train Number 01106 Jhansi – Kolkata Superfast Special will run every Friday.

The train will depart from Jhansi station at 9:20 PM, halt at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction at 7:08 AM, halt at Patna Junction at 10:10 AM, halt at Asansol Main railway station at 4:42 PM and finally arrive Kolkata the next day at 9:05 PM.

From 1 August 2021, Train Number 01105 Kolkata – Jhansi Superfast Special will run every Sunday. The superfast special will depart from Kolkata at 7:25 AM, halt at Asansol Main railway station at 11:15 AM, halt at Patna Junction at 5:55 PM, halt at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction at 10:58 PM and arrive at Jhansi the next day at 7:20 AM.