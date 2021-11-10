IRCTC Latest News: The Ministry of Railways has released a notification under which it has changed the dedicated route of the Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express. According to the Indian Railways, the Ranchi Rajdhani train will now reach Delhi through the Lohardaga-Tori route. The new route will come into effect from November 11(Thursday).Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways to Introduce New Vande Bharat Express Train Early Next Year | Details Here

As of Nov 8, the Indian Railways permitted the proposal submitted by the South Eastern Railways(SER) for running the train via the new route. According to the reports, the Ranchi Rajdhani Superfast, with Train number 02453/02454 will now run on the new route with a total of six stoppages between Ranchi and New Delhi. The train will run via the new route every Thursday.

Here is the list of the stoppages that the new route will have

Barkakana

Daltonganj

Garhwa Road

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction

Prayagraj

Kanpur stations

After arriving at the Kanpur station, the Ranchi Rajdhani train will stop directly at New Delhi. The Ranchi Rajdhani train will leave New Delhi on Wednesday and Saturday and will reach Ranchi the next day. Ranchi Rajdhani Express train from New Delhi will depart at 4:10 PM in the evening. The Railways have issued the official notification on Nov 8, 2021. As reported by Telegraph, Ranchi MP Sanjay Seth welcoming the new announcement said, “This line was conceptualised by the late Atal Behari Vajpayee. Now that the railways have formally announced to run the Rajdhani via this route, Vajpayee’s dream project is finally set to become a reality .”