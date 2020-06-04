IRCTC Indian Railways News: In the latest development, the Indian Railways on Thursday said that it has refunded Rs 1,885 crore to passengers who had booked their tickets during the lockdown period and whose tickets were cancelled. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Issues Guidelines, Makes Screening, Confirmed Tickets Compulsory For Passengers to Board 200 Special Trains From June 1

Issuing a statement, the railways said that the entire cost of the ticket purchased has been refunded successfully.

“As the trains were cancelled en masse, the railways faced the challenge to return a huge amount of money towards refund to the rail passengers,” he railways said in a statement.

It also said that it has successfully refunded Rs 1885 crore towards cancellation of tickets to passengers during the period March 21 to May 31 on tickets booked through the online mode.

In the wake of the coronavirus lockdown, the railways had suspended its regular passenger train services to contain the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus in the country.

In the statement, the railways said that the money has been transferred in the account from where the payment was earlier made at the time of the booking of the ticket.

“Due to the initiative taken by the national transporter, the passengers got their refund in time and did not face the inconvenience of visiting a PRS counter for collecting their amount,” it added.