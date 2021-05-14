IRCTC Latest News: Apart from other regional railways, the Southern Railway on Friday cancelled three pairs of trains connecting the southern districts of Tamil Nadu due to poor patronage and low occupancy. As per updates from the Southern Railway, train No 02205 Chennai Egmore – Rameswaram daily special is cancelled from May 16 to June 1. Also Read - IRCTC Latest Update: Central Railway Cancels 4 Trains Due to Low Occupancy | Full List of Cancelled Trains Here

Moreover, train No 02206 Rameswaram – Chennai Egmore daily special is cancelled from May 15 to 31. And train No 06343 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Madurai Junction Daily (Amritha) special is cancelled from May 15 to 31.

The Southern Railway also said that train No 06344 Madurai Junction – Thiruvananthapuram Central Daily (Amritha) special will be cancelled from May 16 to June 1.

On the other side, train No 06321 Nagercoil – Coimbatore daily special leaving Nagercoil at 7.35 AM and Train No 06322 Coimbatore – Nagercoil daily special leaving Coimbatore at 8 AM are also temporarily cancelled from May 14 to 31.

The Southern Railway said that there is a drastic drop in the number of passengers using trains due to the rising number Covid-19 cases and lockdown.

Trains cancelled in Kerala: On the other hand, three more special train services through Kerala have been temporarily cancelled, the Indian Railway said.

Kochuveli-Mysuru Express (06316) daily train has been cancelled from May 15 to 31 and Mysuru-Kochuveli Express (06315) daily train from May 16 to June 1.

Thiruvananthapuram Central-Madurai Junction Amrita Express (06343) will not be available from May 15 to 31 and Madurai Junction-Thiruvananthapuram Central Amrita Express (06344) from May 16 to June 1.

Kochuveli-Nilambur Rajyarani Express (06349) daily special train also got cancelled from May 15 to 31 and Nilambur-Kochuveli Rajyarani Express (06350) daily special train from May 16 to June 1.