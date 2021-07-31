IRCTC Latest News Today: As coronavirus cases are steadily going down, the Indian Railways is restoring the train services across the country. In the latest update, the Southern Railway on Saturday said it will operate additional workmen special trains on the Gummidipoondi-Tambaram-Chengalpet route from August 2, Times of India reported.Also Read - Bucket List These Lesser-Known Road Trip Destinations to Explore With Your Squad This Friendship Day

Moreover, the train passengers across the country are also facing problems as the services were temporarily suspended following the lockdown. However, now the passengers in Chennai will be happy as these trains will start operation from August 2. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways to Operate 6 Pairs of Passenger Special Trains in Bihar From August 1 | Full List Here

Keeping in mind the COVID situation, it is necessary for the passengers to follow the COVID guidelines issued for the prevention and prevention of pandemic. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Introduces New Guidelines For Booking Train Tickets Online, Here’s How You Can Do it | Step-by-Step Guide Here

As per the schedule issued by the Railways, Gummidipoondi – Chengalpet workmen special will leave Gummidipoondi at 6 AM daily (except on Saturdays & Sundays) via Chennai Beach and Tambaram and reach Chengalpet at 9.45 AM.

On the other hand, the Chengalpet-Gummidipoondi workmen special will leave Chengalpet at 10.30 AM daily (except on Saturdays & Sundays) via Tambaram and Chennai Beach and reach Gummidipoondi at 1.45 PM.

Moreover, the Gummidipoondi – Tambaram workmen special will leave Gummidipoondi at 2.30 PM daily (except on Saturdays & Sundays) via Chennai Beach and reach Tambaram at 5.05 PM.

Tambaram – Gummidipoondi workmen special will leave Tambaram at 5.58pm daily (except on Saturdays & Sundays) via Chennai Beach and reach Gummidipoondi at 8.50pm.