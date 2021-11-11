IRCTC Latest News: To ease the passengers during the ongoing festive season, the Indian Railway has announced to run a pair of special superfast trains between Hyderabad and Jaipur. The newly announced train services have been started with an aim to ensure a smooth and comfortable journey for the passengers from the cities of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra.Also Read - Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: North Central Railway Invites Applications For Over 1600 Posts | Direct Link Available Here

The new special train services will begin on Nov 12, 2021. It was observed that the number of passengers had increased on this route and therefore the Railway services have decided to operate a pair of special superfast trains. The new train will run in both directions with the reservation category.

While interacting with the media, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, Shashi Kiran, as reported by News18, said, "The Indian Railways administration has decided to operate Hyderabad-Jaipur-Hyderabad (01 trips) special superfast rail service for the convenience of the passengers. Train No. 07115, Hyderabad – Jaipur (01 trip) Special Superfast train service date 12.11.21, will depart from Hyderabad at 20.20 hrs on Friday and will reach Jaipur at 05.25 hrs on Sunday."

He further added, “Similarly, Train No. 07116, Jaipur-Hyderabad (01 Trip) Special Superfast train service date 14.11.21 will leave Jaipur at 15.20 hrs on Sunday and reach Hyderabad at 01.00 hrs on Tuesday. The train will stop at Secunderabad, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Mukhed, Nanded, Poorna, Basmat, Hingoli, Washim, Akola, Malkapur, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Ujjain, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Ajmer and Phulera stations on the route.”

Recently, the Indian Railway has started nearly 668 trips of 110 special trains from Durga Puja till Chhath Puja this year. Major destinations will be connected across the country by these trains. The passengers travelling in the trains will have to strictly follow the covid-19 appropriate guidelines.