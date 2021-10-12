New Delhi: The Western Railways on Tuesday has on Pune-Solapur route cancelled, diverted, and short terminated many trains due to the ongoing doubling work between Bhalwani-Bhigwan in the Solapur division till October 28 by the Central Railway zone of the Indian Railway.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Plans to Run 1500 Festival Special Trains From Delhi From Oct 10 | Details Here
Here is the full list of trains that have either been cancelled, diverted, and short terminated.
Full list of trains that have been diverted
- 01201 LTT-Madurai weekly special JCO 20.10.2021 and 27.10.2021 diverted via Roha-Madgaon-Mangaluru Jn-Shoranur-Palakkad-Erode-Tiruchchirappalli Jn.
- 01202 Madurai-LTT weekly special JCO 22.10.2021 diverted via Tiruchchirappalli Jn. -Erode-Palakkad-Shoranur-Mangaluru Jn. -Madgaon-Roha
- 02882 Bhubaneshwar-Pune weekly special JCO 19.10.2021 and 26.10.2021 diverted via Wadi-Solapur-Kurduwadi-Miraj-Pune
- 02881 Pune-Bhubaneshwar weekly special JCO 21.10.2021 diverted via Pune-Miraj-Kurduwadi-Solapur
- 06340 Nagercoil-CSMT Mumbai Special (four days a week) JCO from 18.10.2021 to 26.10.2021 diverted via Dindigul-Namakkal-Erode-Palakkad-Shoranur-Mangaluru Jn-Madgaon-Roha-Panvel-Thane.
- 06339 CSMT Mumbai-Nagercoil Special (four days a week) JCO from 19.10.2021 to 27.10.2021 diverted via Thane-Panvel-Roha-Madgaon-Mangaluru Jn-Shoranur-Palakkad-Erode-Namakkal-Dindigul.
- 06352 Nagercoil-CSMT Mumbai Speical (Bi-weekly) JCO 21.10.2021 and 24.10.2021 diverted via Tiruchchirappalli-Erode-Palakkad-Shoranur-Mangaluru Jn-Madgaon-Roha-Panvel-Thane.
- 06351 CSMT Mumbai-Nagercoil Special (Bi-weekly) JCO from 18.10.2021 to 25.10.2021 diverted via Thane-Panvel-Roha-Madgaon-Mangaluru Jn-Shoranur-Palakkad-Erode-Tiruchchirappalli.
- 08520 LTT-Visakhapatnam Special JCO from 18.10.2021 to 28.10.2021 diverted via LTT-Igatpuri-Manmad-Nanded-Nizamabad-Secunderabad.
- 08519 Visakhapatnam-LTT Special JCO from 18.10.2021 to 26.10.2021 diverted via Secunderabad-Nizamabad-Nanded-Manmad-Igatpuri-LTT.
- 01017 LTT-Karaikkal weekly special JCO 16.10.2021 and 23.10.2021 diverted via Pune-Miraj-Hubballi-Yasvantpur-Jolarpettai Jn.-Katpadi-Vellore-Villupuram.
- 01018 Karaikkal-LTT weekly special JCO 18.10.2021 and 25.10.2021 diverted via Villupuram-Vellore-Katpadi-Jolarpettai Jn-Yasvantpur-Hubballi-Miraj-Pune.
- 07221 Kakinada Port-LTT special (biweekly) JCO from 16.10.2021 to 23.10.2021 diverted via Solapur-Kurduwadi-Miraj-Pune.
- 07222 LTT-Kakinada Port special (biweekly) JCO from 17.10.2021 to 24.10.2021 diverted via Pune-Miraj-Kurduwadi-Solapur.
Full list of trains that have been cancelled
- 01139 CSMT-Gadag special JCO from 14.10.2021 to 27.10.2021.
- 01140 Gadag-CSMT special JCO from 15.10.2021 to 28.10.2021
- 02116 Solapur-CSMT special JCO from 17.10.2021 to 27.10.2021
- 02115 CSMT-Solapur special JCO from 18.10.2021 to 28.10.2021
- 02207 CSMT-Latur special (4 days a week) JCO from 18.10.2021 to 26.10.2021
- 02208 Latur-CSMT special (4 days a week) JCO from 19.10.2021 to 27.10.2021
- 02043 CSMT-Bidar special (triweekly) JCO from 20.10.2021 to 23.10.2021
- 02044 Bidat-CSMT special (triweekly) JCO from 21.10.2021 to 24.10.2021
- 07614 Nanded-Panvel special JCO from 14.10.2021 to 27.10.2021
- 07613 Panvel-Nanded special JCO from 15.10.2021 to 28.10.2021
- 07014 Hyderabad-Hadapsar special (triweekly) JCO from 18.10.2021 to 28.10.2021
- 07013 Hadapsar-Hyderabad special (triweekly) JCO from 19.10.2021 to 29.10.2021
- 01157/01158 Pune-Solapur-Pune daily special up to 28.10.2021
- 06237 Mysuru-Sainagar Shirdi weekly special JCO 18.10.2021 and 25.10.2021
- 06238 Sainagar Shirdi-Mysuru weekly special JCO 19.10.2021 and 26.10.2021
Full list of trains that have been short terminated
- 01302 KSR Bengaluru-CSMT special JCO from 17.10.2021 to 27.10.2021 will terminate at Solapur
- 01301 CSMT-KSR Bengaluru special JCO from 18.10.2021 to 28.10.2021 will originate from Solapur
Meanwhile, the following special trains passing the Central Railway are diverted during the period.
- 06229/06230 Mysuru-Banaras bi-weekly special.
- 09054/09053 Chennai-Ahmedabad weekly special.
- 09220/09219 Chennai-Ahmedabad weekly special.
- 06502/06501 Yasvantpur-Ahmedabad weekly special.
- 02755/02756 Rajkot-Secunderabad triweekly special.
- 07204/07203 Kakinada Town-Bhavnagar Terminus weekly special.
- 09016/09015 Indore-Lingampalli weekly special.
- 09120/09119 Kevadia-Chennai weekly special.