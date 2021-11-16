IRCTC Latest News Today: After the Indian Railways last week announced that the normal passenger train services would resume soon, a Railways official on Tuesday told a news daily that the passenger fares across boards are expected to come down by around 15%.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Extends Delhi-Bhatinda Trains Route | Check New Timings, And Other Details

“The special trains that were initiated during the COVID-19 pandemic are being replaced by normal train services. This would result in lowering of passenger fares to the tune of around 15% across the board,” a Railways official was quoted as saying by Business Standard. Also Read - Acche Din For Rail Passengers as IRCTC Promotes 'Certified Vegetarian Food' on Some Trains

The Indian Railways has, meanwhile, instructed Zonal Railways to drop the ‘special’ tag for mail and express trains and to revert to pre-pandemic ticket prices with immediate effect. Also Read - Containment Zones Back in Gurugram As Covid Cases Rise Marginally; Three Areas Likely to be Sealed | Read Details

As per the updates from the Railways official, other offerings such as cooked food and cheaper platform tickets may not resume now due to COVID pandemic.

It must be noted that before the outbreak of the pandemic, the Railways was operating about 1,700 trains as mail or express trains, which were halted during the lockdown. However, during the unlock process, the Railways started services of several trains and tagged them as special. And thus, the passenger fares were hiked by upto 30 per cent.

The Railways Ministry has earlier said that during the first six months of the current financial year, the national transporter has ferried 1180.19 million passengers, up from 69.88 million during the same period of the previous fiscal.

During this time, the Indian Railways has earned Rs 15,434.18 crore from passenger fares in the current financial year up to September, up from Rs 1,258.74 crore till September 2020.

However, the Indian Railways decided that it will continue with the other measures that were taken to contain the spread of the pandemic. These measures include restrictions on over-the-counter sale of tickets, not serving cooked food on trains and higher rates for platform tickets.

In the meantime, the Railways has also made it clear that it will neither charge any extra money nor would give any refund on the already booked tickets.