IRCTC Latest News Today: Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said the Indian Railways is planning to implement its state-of-the-art indigenous technology 'Kavach' on Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah corridors.

Giving details, the minister informed Rajya Sabha that the absolute block section trial for 'Kavach' started in October 2017 in Lingampaily-Wadi and Vikarabad-Bidar of South Central Railway.

Replying to a query on the time when the Kavach technology will be implemented, the Union Minister said as on February 28, 2022, the technology was implemented on 1,098 Rk of South Central Railway and that further the Kavach is planned to be implemented on 3,009 Rkm on Delhi Mumbai and Delhi Howrah corridors.

Talking about various features of Kavach, the minister said Prevention of Signal Passing At Danger (SPAD); continuous update of movement authority; Prevention of Over-speed: Section Speed, Train Speed, Permanent Speed Restriction and Loop Line Speed Control; prevention of collision between two Locos equipped with functional TCAS; and display of Signal Aspect in Loco pilot’s cab are among the main salient features of ‘Kavach’.

He also stated that the automatic block section trial for ‘Kavach’ started in February 2019 in Sanath Nagar Lingampally of South Central Railway, and the 160 kmph speed trial for ‘Kavach’ started in October 2018 in the Mathura-Agra section of North Central Railway.

(With inputs from ANI)