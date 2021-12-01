IRCTC Latest News Today: For the convenience of the passengers, the Indian Railways on Tuesday said it will operate a pair of unreserved mail-express trains between Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. As per the fresh announcement, these new trains will commence operation from December 1 from Pathankot to Volcano road.Also Read - Shocking! 80% Women in THESE South Indian States Justify Men Beating Their Wives: Survey

Speaking to News 18, Northern Railway Spokesperson Deepak Kumar said that train no. 01605/01606 Pathankot-Jwalamukhi Road-Pathankot Unreserved/Mail/Express trains will be operated in both directions.

Full list here:

Train No. 01605 Pathankot – Jwalamukhi Road Unreserved/Mail/Express will leave from Pathankot at 05.15 PM from Dec 1 and arrive at Jwalamukhi Road at 09.45 pm the same day.

Train No. 01606 Jwalamukhi Road – Pathankot Unreserved/Mail/Express will leave Jwalamukhi Road at 04.35 AM from Dec 2 and reach Pathankot at 07.59 AM the same day.

Notably, the train number 01605/01606 Pathankot – Volcano Road – Pathankot Unreserved/Mail/Express Trains have been given various halts on the route. The train will stop at Dalhousie Road, Kandwal, Nurpur Road, Talara, Balle Da Pind, La, Bharmar, Jawan Wala, Shahar, Harsar Dehri, Meghrajpura, Nagrota Suryam, Baryal Himachal , Nandpur and will halt at Bhatauli, Guler, Lunsuhalt in both the directions.

The passengers must note that they will have to follow all COVID-19 norms, including social distancing, sanitisation and other things.