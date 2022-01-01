IRCTC Latest News Today: For the convenience of the train passengers, the Indian Railways has decided to add extra halts for certain trains on an experimental basis. Giving details, the Indian Railways said the additional halts will be there for a period of six months. According to a statement issued by the Western Railway, passengers can visit http://www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in to know more about the halts and timings of stoppage.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Adds New Religious Places to Ramayana Yatra Special Train Route From Feb 9

The Western Railway has urged the passengers to adhere to all SOPs, norms related to the COVID during boarding, travelling and at the destination.

Full list of trains: