For the convenience of the train passengers, the Indian Railways has decided to add extra halts for certain trains on an experimental basis. Giving details, the Indian Railways said the additional halts will be there for a period of six months. According to a statement issued by the Western Railway, passengers can visit http://www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in to know more about the halts and timings of stoppage.
The Western Railway has urged the passengers to adhere to all SOPs, norms related to the COVID during boarding, travelling and at the destination.
Full list of trains:
- Train Number 20941 Bandra Terminus – Gazipur City Express has been provided temporary stoppage at Shamgarh railway station on 7 January 2022 and Train Number 20942 Gazipur City – Bandra Terminus on 4 January 2022.
- Train Number 14802/14801 Indore – Jodhpur Express provided temporary halt at Dalauda railway station with effect from journey commencing on 1 January 2021.
- Train Number 19329 Indore – Udaipur Express provided temporary stoppage at Jawad Road with effect from journey commencing on 2 January 2022 and Train Number 19330 Udaipur – Indore Express with effect from journey commencing on 3 January 2022.
- Train Number 19329 Indore – Udaipur Express provided temporary halt at Piplia railway station with effect from journey commencing on 4 January 2022, and Train Number 19330 Udaipur – Indore Express with effect from journey commencing on 3 January 2022.
- Train Number 19327/19328 Ratlam – Udaipur – Ratlam Express provided temporary halt at Malhargarh railway station on 3 January 2022.
- Train Number 09801/09802 Nagda – Kota – Nagda Special provided temporary halt at Garot railway station on 4 January 2022.