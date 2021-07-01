IRCTC Latest News Today: In an effort to provide better convenience to passengers and also to meet the increasing travel demand, the Indian Railways decided to restore the services of Mumbai Central – H. Nizammudin August Kranti Rajdhani Express Special from July 3. Apart from this, the Western Railway also plans to increase the frequency of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus- Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani from 4 times a week to daily. Besides, the trips of four pairs of special trains have also been extended by the Western Railways. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Western Railway to Resume Services of 17 Pairs of Special Trains | Full List Here
It must be noted that the regular passenger services of the Indian Railways were suspended since March last year in the wake of the lockdown to contain the spread of pandemic. However, the Indian Railways started the special train services in a phased manner since May 2020. Also Read - Mumbai-Pune Train Travel To Become More Scenic From June 26 With New Vistadome Coach | See Pics
Issuing a notification about the restoration of train services, Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, said that these fully reserved trains will run as special trains on special fare. Passengers must note that the booking for reservation of these trains can be done at the computerised reservation centres and on the Indian Railways website www.irctc.co.in. Also Read - IRCTC Latest Update: Railway Introduces Major Changes For Online Ticket Booking. Details Inside
It also need to be mentioned that the passengers having confirmed tickets only will be permitted to board these special trains. They also need to adhere to all COVID guidelines while travelling in train.
List of restored trains:
- 02953 Mumbai Central – H. Nizammudin August Kranti Rajdhani Express Special will run from July 3
- 02954 H. Nizammudin – Mumbai Central – August Kranti Rajdhani Express Special from July 4.
Trips Of These Trains Increased
- 01221 / 01222 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus- Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Special from 4 times a week to daily
- 01221 CSMT-Hazrat Nizamuddin special will run daily from July 1 till further notice
- 01222 Hazrat Nizamuddin-CSMT special will run daily from July 2 till further notice
- 09049/09050 Mumbai Central – Samastipur Holiday Special train on Special fare (10 trips)
- 09049 Mumbai Central – Samastipur Special Train now will also run on July 3, July 5, July 6, July 8 and July 10
- 09050 Samastipur – Mumbai Central Special now will also run on July 5, July 7, July 8, July 10 and July 12
- 09117/09118 Mumbai Central – Bhagalpur Holiday Special train on Special fare (2 trips)
- 09117 Mumbai Central – Bhagalpur Special Train now will also run on July 9
- 09118 Bhagalpur – Mumbai Central Special Train will now also run on July 12
- 09177/09178 Mumbai Central – Bhagalpur Holiday Special train on Special fare (2 trips)
- 09177 Mumbai Central – Bhagalpur Special Train now will also run on July 7
- 09178 Bhagalpur – Mumbai Central Special now will also run on July 10
- 05302/05301 Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Summer Special train on Special fare (4 trips)
- 05302 Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Special Train now will also run on July 10 and July 17
- 05301 Gorakhpur – Bandra Terminus Special Train has been also extended and now it will also run on July 9 and July 16