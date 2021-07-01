IRCTC Latest News Today: In an effort to provide better convenience to passengers and also to meet the increasing travel demand, the Indian Railways decided to restore the services of Mumbai Central – H. Nizammudin August Kranti Rajdhani Express Special from July 3. Apart from this, the Western Railway also plans to increase the frequency of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus- Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani from 4 times a week to daily. Besides, the trips of four pairs of special trains have also been extended by the Western Railways. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Western Railway to Resume Services of 17 Pairs of Special Trains | Full List Here

It must be noted that the regular passenger services of the Indian Railways were suspended since March last year in the wake of the lockdown to contain the spread of pandemic. However, the Indian Railways started the special train services in a phased manner since May 2020. Also Read - Mumbai-Pune Train Travel To Become More Scenic From June 26 With New Vistadome Coach | See Pics

Issuing a notification about the restoration of train services, Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, said that these fully reserved trains will run as special trains on special fare. Passengers must note that the booking for reservation of these trains can be done at the computerised reservation centres and on the Indian Railways website www.irctc.co.in. Also Read - IRCTC Latest Update: Railway Introduces Major Changes For Online Ticket Booking. Details Inside

It also need to be mentioned that the passengers having confirmed tickets only will be permitted to board these special trains. They also need to adhere to all COVID guidelines while travelling in train.

List of restored trains:

02953 Mumbai Central – H. Nizammudin August Kranti Rajdhani Express Special will run from July 3 02954 H. Nizammudin – Mumbai Central – August Kranti Rajdhani Express Special from July 4.

Trips Of These Trains Increased