IRCTC Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of wonderful news for the train passengers. They will soon travel from Delhi to Mumbai in just 13 hours. This has been announced by the Indian Railways recently. Issuing a statement, the Indian Railways said that if all goes as per planning, then the distance between the two cities will be covered in just 13 hours and this could happen as early as March 2024.

Speaking to Free Press Journal, a Western Railways official said that apart from track work, the upgradation of signalling systems and overhead equipment is on in full swing. He also added that over 50 per cent of the work is complete and the rest will be completed by March 2024, after which trains on this sector will be able to touch maximum speeds of up to 160kmph. He further stated that the average speed of trains will then cross the 100kmph mark. It must be noted that the current average speed of trains on this sector varies from 75 to 90kmph.

At present, Rajdhani Express on this route covers the distance between the two cities in around 16 hours, while other regular trains take 18 to 22 hours. On the other hand, Duronto Express takes 17 hours and 15 minutes to cover the 1,386km-distance from Mumbai Central to New Delhi.

Western Railways believes that after the completion of the project, nearly 25 per cent of flyers will prefer to travel by train on this route.

Giving further details to FPJ, Alok Kansal, general manager of Western Railway said that by March 2024, the travel time of all trains will be reduced drastically and trains with limited halts will able the cover the distance between the two cities in just 13 hours.

On how it will happen, he said the Railways is in the process of replacing all ICF coaches with LHB coaches and the strengthening of tracks and other infrastructure is also on in full swing.