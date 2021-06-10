IRCTC Latest News Today: As several states have started the unlocking process due to the declining cases of coronavirus, the media reports claimed that the Indian Railways has witnessed about 230 per cent jump in ticket reservations. According to a report by Times of India, the total booking of reserved passengers was 6.3 lakh on May 15, which increased to 14.6 lakh on Monday (June 7). Also Read - AAP Leader Urges Youngsters To Get Inoculated Against Covid As Delhi Receives Fresh Vaccine Stocks

On the other hand, Railway Board Chairman and CEO Suneet Sharma in a press conference said that the increase in demand is expected to remain for the next two months as cities across the country are unlocked. Also Read - Good News: Centre to Grant Full Salary to Contractual Employees From April to June | Details Here

“Depending on the position of the waiting list, we have been trying to meet the demand by operating clone trains. There are 26 clone trains operating right now. We also getting indications that we should anticipate more passenger demand,” the Chairman said. Also Read - As UP Eases Covid Curbs, CM Yogi Adityanath Warns Against Laxity; Puts Police On Alert

The chairman further added that the national transporter is increasing the number of trains as the lockdowns are being eased across the country.

The Railway Ministry further stated that the national transporter is operating 889 Special Mail Express trains, 479 passenger trains and 26 clone trains of highly-patronised trains. Moreover, the railways is also operating 2,891 suburban services.

Suneet Sharma has also said that there used to be five lakh daily reserved passengers around a month ago, which has now increased to 13 lakh per day.

Meanwhile, Sharma also contested the media report that 8,733 people died on railway tracks in 2020, saying these are purely deaths by trespassing and not railway accidents.

Listing several measures taken by the railways in the past two years to prevent such fatalities, the Chairman said that over the last two years, 448 foot over bridges have been constructed by the railways, taking the total number of such bridges in the rail network to 4,087. Similarly, 7,874 road over bridges have been constructed in the last seven years with 168 in the last fiscal and 951 in 2020-21.