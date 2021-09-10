IRCTC Latest News Today: As various states have eased restrictions across the country, the Indian Railways is planning to restart normal services of passenger trains in a phased manner this month, top government officials told MoneyControl.Also Read - Kerala School Reopening: We Are Seriously Considering, Says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The Indian Railways said that though the national transporter introduced special trains to meet immediate requirements, restarting unreserved passenger trains is under consideration. The Railways official further stated that the decision follows requests from many states to resume normal operations and demand from passengers.

The Indian Railways said that the restart of commercial scheduled passenger trains will first start in states where demand is the highest, including Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu. Moreover, the Railways will consider COVID-19 situation in states before restarting commercial scheduled passenger trains.

It was reported that the Indian Railways is working on a slew of measures including allowing unreserved passengers to book tickets on platforms, restarting the use of monthly seasonal tickets, and announcing offers for passengers to travel during the upcoming festival season. This would be done to push bookings to the pre-COVID numbers, the railway official said.

It must be noted that the Indian Railways has last week approved passengers to travel with monthly seasonal tickets. This service was suspended due to the pandemic and is now all set to resume it for its commuters.

The Indian Railways had in July announced that it had extended the discount scheme on booking train tickets through Unified Payments Interface/Bharat Interface for Money at railway counters for another year till 12 June next year.

For the convenience of the passengers, the Indian Railways has been operating special trains since the outbreak of COVID-19 and has increased the frequency of these trains based on the demand.

As per updates from Indian Railways, the national transporter is at present running around 2,500 mail and express trains and 1,500 passenger trains across the country, which is about 75 percent of the pre-pandemic capacity.