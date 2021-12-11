IRCTC Latest News Today: As the COVID-related lockdown restrictions have been relaxed, increasing number of passengers are nowadays booking train tickets for travel purpose. Due to the rush, many are going for booking tatkal tickets on IRCTC portal. However, all are not getting confirmed tickets. Because many are making last-minute travel plans, they find it very difficult to book Tatkal tickets. Only a few get a seat for themselves. Here in this article, you will know how to book a seat at your desired date and also reserve a tatkal ticket.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Shares Major Update on Concessional Tickets to Passengers. Read Details

The train passengers must note that the tatkal ticket booking for air-condition coaches starts at 10 AM and booking for non-AC coaches begins at 11 AM. Many times, while booking tatkal tickets, the passengers take long time to fill detailed forms and captcha takes the maximum time. And many times, while filling in all details, they find that the tickets have already been booked and they land on the waiting list.

To void this issue, the IRCTC has launched a special feature on its website where you can save details of passengers. After you log in to the IRCTC, you can save the details and whenever you book a ticket, you will not have to spend time filling the detailed form.

While booking tickets next time, you can directly click on add existing instead of clicking on fill new details. By doing so, the passenger details will be auto-filled and then click the address and the payment mode. Once you reach the payment mode, you can make payments via credit card, UPI or debit card. This way, you can quickly and easily confirm your train ticket on IRCTC portal.

It must be noted that the Indian Railways had halted the operation of passenger train services after the Centre had announced lockdown in March 2020 to contain the Coronavirus spread. However, the Railways started running special trains in mid-2020 after lockdowns were relaxed by many states. Since November, the Indian Railways is running normal trains like the days before the pandemic.