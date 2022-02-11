IRCTC Latest News Today: Here comes a big relief for the train passengers. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Friday announced that it will resume serving cooked meals on all trains from February 14. Apart from this, ready-to-eat meals will also continue to be available on demand on the trains.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Western Railways Cancels Several Trains Via Madhya Pradesh Till Feb 15

The train passengers must note that the e-catering services were suspended on March 23 last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

In 2014, the IRCTC had started the catering service which allowed the passengers to order food of their choice from reputed brands as well as popular regional and local delicacies on the phone or online and have it delivered to their seats at the railway station.

By January this year, cooked food services have been restored in 80% of trains. Last year in August, the IRCTC had started ready-to-eat meal service.

Here’s how to order food through IRCTC’s official website: