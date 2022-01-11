IRCTC Latest News Today: For the convenience of the train passengers the Indian Railways has decided to extend the route of Tatanagar-Jammu Tawi and Sambalpur-Jammu Tawi trains up to Bhubaneswar and Puri in Odisha. Giving further details, the Railways added that the trains will run on their extended routes once fog reduces in these lines.Also Read - Fact Check: Is Indian Railway Protection Force Recruiting Through RPF Constable Recruitment 2022 Exam?

As per latest updates from the Railways, the routes of Tatanagar-Jammu Tawi and Sambalpur-Jammu Tawi trains have been extended to facilitate the movement of passengers to Jharkhand and Odisha.

Media reports in the meantime suggested that several Odisha MPs had long urged the Ministry of Railways to extend these trains to Bhubaneswar and Puri.

It must be noted that Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw had last week attended the inaugural ceremony of commencement of the Puri-Hatia-Puri Express train with LHB coaches.

Apart from this, the Indian Railways is also planning to replace the old coaches with LHB coaches in Tata-Jammu Tawi and Sambalpur-Jammu Tawi trains between April to May this year. And after adding LHB coaches, the number of reserved berths will increase by 172.

In the meantime, the Indian Railways has cancelled at least 6 Jharkhand-bound trains till January 12 due to the non-interlocking work between Tangarmunda in Chakradharpur to Bamada.

List of trains cancelled:

18175: Hatia – Jharsuguda Express: From January 9 to January 12

18176: Jharsuguda – Hatia Express: From January 9 to January 12

08167: Rourkela – Jharsuguda MEMU Passenger: January 9 to January 12

08168: Jharsuguda – Rourkela MEMU Passenger: January 9 to January 12

18105: Rourkela – Puri Express: January 9 to January 12

18106: Puri-Rourkela Express: January 9 to January 12