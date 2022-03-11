IRCTC Latest News Today: Here comes a big relief for the train passengers. The Indian Railways has issued an order to resume the services of providing linen, blankets and curtains inside trains. This provision was suspended inside the trains due to the outbreak of the COVID pandemic. The Central Railway Board, which has issued the order, asked the general managers of all railway zones to resume the service with immediate effect.Also Read - Train Passengers Can Now Apply For PAN, Aadhaar Cards at These Railway Stations | Details Here

Notably, the linen will include pillows, blankets, sheets and towels in a sealed cover. Recently, the Indian Railways, which had suspended the service of providing food and most of its concessions on tickets, has reintroduced the majority of the facilities in most of the tarins. The concessions on tickets for passengers remain suspended.

With the outbreak of the pandemic, the Railways had in May 2020 announced that it would not provide blankets and curtains in air-conditioned coaches of all trains. At that time, the trains passengers were advised to bring their own blankets on long journeys.

The Indian Railways had also instructed that the minimum temperature in train coaches be set at 24-25 degrees Celsius. However, the Railways had made arrangements to provide blankets to passengers on demand and some bedsheets were kept for exigencies.