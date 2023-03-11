Home

Indian Railways to Introduce Better Amenities on Trains With Automatic Hygiene, Odour Control Systems

Indian Railways News: The upgraded toilets will be equipped with automatic hygiene and odour control systems. Water taps and soap dispensers will also be touch-free and sensor-based.

After getting feedback, the Railways said it will roll out the facilities across trains.

Indian Railways News Updates: Passengers will soon enjoy better amenities while travelling on trains. The Indian Railways said it will replace the existing toilets on trains with newly designed and upgraded ones with better amenities. In this regard, the Railways has introduced an AC coach with four newly designed bio-toilets in Ranchi Rajdhani Express as a pilot project. After getting feedback, the Railways said it will roll out the facilities across trains.

Interestingly, these upgraded toilets will be equipped with automatic hygiene and odour control systems. Water taps and soap dispensers will also be touch-free and sensor-based. Giving details to Economic Times, the Railways officials said special care has been taken to ensure these can’t be stolen.

Apart from the washrooms, the doorways and gangways have also been remodelled to provide improved facilities during the train journey.

The move from the railways comes as the national transporter receive maximum complaints against toilets and these are primarily for hygiene, bad odour and malfunctioning. “All these problems have been addressed in the newly designed systems,” the official said.

Earlier, Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had visited New Delhi station in January to inspect the new upgraded version of toilets and he had instructed officials to replace the existing ones with the modern toilets in all coaches.

