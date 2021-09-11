IRCTC Latest News: Train passengers who are planning to travel to their native places during the upcoming festive season, here comes a piece of good news. The Indian Railways has planned to run special festival trains from September 13. As per the latest announcement, the Indian Railways will operate Durg-Ajmer-Durg and Durg-Jammu Tawi weekly superfast special trains to cater to the demand as the festive season approaches.Also Read - Karnataka School Reopening News: State Plans to Resume Classes From 1 to 5 After Consulting Experts, Says Education Minister BC Nagesh

Issuing a statement, the Railways said that the decision was taken as the national carrier is anticipating a passenger rush during the upcoming festive season. Moreover, there was increasing demand from the passengers to increase the number of trains for a long time.

As per the updates from the Railways, train number 08217 Durg-Ajmer weekly special train will start from September 13 and run every Monday (once a week). Train number 08218 Ajmer-Durg will run from September 14 every Tuesday (once a week) until further notice.

It must be noted that a total of 20 coaches, including 02-SLRD, 02-General, 11-Sleeper, 03-AC-III- 02 AC II, will be available in the special train.

Complete list if trains:

Halts of Durg-Ajmer and Ajmer-Durg weekly special train:

The train will leave Durg at 16.00 hrs. every Monday will reach Raipur, Tilda Nevra, Bhatapara, Usalapur, Pendra Road, Anuppur, and the second day via Katni Mudwara will reach its final destination, Ajmer at 6.45 pm.

Similarly, Train No. 08218 — Ajmer-Durg Weekly Express Special — will leave Ajmer at 19.25 hrs every Tuesday. The halts are Pendra Road, Uslapur, Bhatapara, Tilda Nevra, Raipur, and Durg at 22.10 hrs.

Train number 08549 Durg-Jammu Tawi Weekly Superfast Special train will start from September 14 every Tuesday. And train number 08550 Jammu Tawi–Durg will run from September 16 every Thursday (once a week).

Halts of Durg – Jammu Tawi and Jammu Tawi – Durg weekly special train

Durg-Jammu Tawi will leave Durg at 12:15 and via Raipur, Bhatapara, Bilaspur will reach Jammu Tawi the next day.

Similarly, Jammu Tawi – Durg and will reach Durg at 06.00 hrs. via Pendra Road, Bilaspur, Bhatapara and Raipur.