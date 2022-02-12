IRCTC latest News Today: Even as the coronavirus cases are going down, the Indian Railways has advised the train passengers not to lower guard and take maximum care while travelling in trains. Urging the passengers to travel only with confirmed tickets, the IRCTC has asked the passengers to mandatorily wear face mask and maintain hand hygiene. The Railways has asked the passengers to take preventive measures and to travel responsibly.Also Read - Karnataka Eases Lockdown Guidelines, Allows Travellers From Maharashtra Without RT-PCR Test Report

Passengers are advised to travel only with confirmed tickets.

Face masks and hand hygiene is mandatory to follow.

Reach the station at least 90 minutes before departure for necessary Covid protocols.

Social distancing to be followed at the station and on the train.

Passengers to follow all safety protocols at the station.

The catering service is on hold to contain the spread of the virus.

No blanket or linen will be provided, if applicable.

Long-distance trains will continue as per the schedule, but local trains will operate with 50% of their capacity.

Some states may demand a negative RT-PCR test from passengers.

It’s recommended that a passenger goes through their destination’s travel guidelines before hopping on the train.

The Railways answered the query and said more than 1 billion people are already vaccinated and it significantly reduces your chances of getting ill and further spreading the virus. But it’s important to understand that no vaccine provides 100 per cent protection, so adhering to COVID protocols serves as a smart decision for you and your family.

What safety protocols need to follow while travelling?

Wear masks in public locations where COVID-19 is widespread and physical isolation is not practicable.

Avoid congested areas and restricted and enclosed environments with inadequate ventilation.

When you’re out in public, try to keep a physical distance of at least 1 meter between you and other people.

Frequently wash your hands with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand solution.

Keep your hands away from your face (eyes, nose, and mouth).

Regularly clean and disinfect touched surfaces such as phones, keys, doorknobs, and light switches.

Consider the safest dining options if you prefer to eat outside. It is safer to eat outside or order takeout than eat in a closed space. Before you eat, remember to wash or sanitise your hands properly.

(With inputs from IANS)