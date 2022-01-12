IRCTC Latest News: Every year while travelling, thousands of rail passengers lose their belongings in trains and recovering those lost items is a challenging task for all. But no worries now. The Western Railway has come to the rescue of the passengers and has launched a new service called Mission Amanat. In this new service, the Western Railway said that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) will locate the lost luggage of railway passengers and upload a photo and description of the belongings on the website. And then the passengers can then identify and retrieve their luggage.Also Read - IRCTC: Indian Railways Cancel These 419 Trains Today | Is Your Train On The List? Complete List Here

Giving details, the Western Railway said that the RPF has recovered goods worth Rs 2.58 crore belonging to a total of 1,317 railway passengers during the year 2021 and added that it has returned them to their rightful owners after due verification.

Here's how to do it:

The rail passengers who want to get back their lost belongings first need to go to the Western Railway website — http://wr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Then, they need to click on the “Mission Amanat – RPF” tab.

Notably, the RPF shares the details of the missing items, as well as photos.

If the passengers find their belongings on the website, then they can claim them by providing proof of ownership.

Covid awareness drive: The Western Railway RPF said it has started a Covid awareness drive in Mumbai amid rise in COVID cases. It said the prime objective of this campaign is to create awareness among passengers about the significance of following Covid guidelines while travelling in train.

Western Railway’s chief spokesperson Sumit Thakur said that the railways is making sure that all precautionary measures are taken to make the passengers aware of the Covid protocols.

As part of the drive, the rail passengers are being informed about the usage of masks, hand sanitizer, and social distancing by RPF personnel. Apart from this, the Western Railways has also joined hands with different NGOs and has been using pamphlets and banners to raise awareness.