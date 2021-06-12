IRCTC Latest News Today: As the coronavirus cases are declining across states and cities have unlocked, the Indian Railways has decided to resume train services that were suspended due to coronavirus and subsequent lockdown. As per the latest updates, the national transporter said it is resuming these special passenger trains for the convenience of passengers. Also Read - Hajj Pilgrimage This Year To Be Limited To 60,000 People, Saudi Issues Fresh Order
According to the Eastern Railway zone, the operation of several Special Trains is now being resumed from this month. Issuing a statement, the zonal railway said that these suspended passenger special trains will resume services this month and the halts, timings and routes of these trains will remain the same.
Full list of trains which are resuming services from June 14:
- Train Number 03401 Bhagalpur – Danapur Special from 14 June 2021
- Train Number 03402 Danapur – Bhagalpur Special from 14 June 2021
- Train Number 03419 Bhagalpur – Muzaffarpur Special from 14 June 2021
- Train Number 03420 Muzaffarpur – Bhagalpur Special from 14 June 2021
- Train Number 03063 Howrah – Balurghat Special from 16 June 2021
- Train Number 03064 Balurghat – Howrah Special from 16 June 2021
- Train Number 03113 Kolkata – Lalgola Special from 16 June 2021
- Train Number 03114 Lalgola – Kolkata Special from 16 June 2021
- Train Number 03141 Sealdah – New Alipurduar Special from 16 June 2021
- Train Number 03142 New Alipurduar – Sealdah Special from 17 June 2021
- Train Number 03145 Kolkata – Radhikapur Special from 16 June 2021
- Train Number 03146 Radhikapur – Kolkata Special from 17 June 2021
- Train Number 03163 Sealdah – Saharsa Special from 16 June 2021
- Train Number 03164 Saharsa – Sealdah Special from 17 June 2021
- Train Number 03169 Sealdah – Saharsa Special (via Purnea) from 17 June 2021
- Train Number 03170 Saharsa – Sealdah Special (via Purnea) from 18 June 2021
- Train Number 03181 Kolkata – Silghat Town Special from 21 June 2021
- Train Number 03182 Silghat Town – Kolkata Special from 22 June 2021