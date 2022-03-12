IRCTC Latest News Today: To address the rush during Holi festival, the Indian Railways announced to run nearly 120 special trains on different routes across the country. As per the latest announcements, these Holi Special Trains will run on a daily, bi-weekly, tri-weekly and weekly basis. Moreover, the Railways also decided to extend trips of several pairs of trains, revised timings of few and also attached additional coaches in some trains on a temporary basis for the Holi festival, according to a report by News 18.Also Read - Big Relief For Passengers: Indian Railways To Resume Providing Line, Blankets, Curtains Inside Trains Now

Before planning for train journey during Holi festival, the rail passengers need to know details about these special trains, their timing and ticket fare. Check the list of Holi special trains by Central Railway, Western Railway, Southern Railway, Northern Railway, North Western Railway and East Central Railway. Also Read - Train Passengers Can Now Apply For PAN, Aadhaar Cards at These Railway Stations | Details Here

Central Railway Also Read - Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Application Process to End Soon For 20 Posts; Apply Now at cr.indianrailways.gov.in

Train no.01009 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on March 15 at 14.15 hrs and will arrive Mau at 23.45 hrs next day.

01010 special will leave Mau on March 17 at 16.55 hrs and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 03.35 hrs on third day.

Train no. 01011 special will leave Pune on March 11 and March 18 at 17.30 hrs and will arrive Karmali at 08.00 hrs next day.

01012 special will leave Karmali on March 13 and March 20 at 09.20 hrs and will arrive Pune at 23.35 hrs same day.

Train no. 01013 special will leave Panvel on March 12 and March 19 at 22.00 hrs and will arrive Karmali at 08.00 hrs next day.

01014 special will leave Karmali on March 12 and March 19 at 09.20 hrs and will arrive Panvel at 20.00 hrs same day.

Train no. 01015 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on March 15 and March 22 at 10.30 hrs and will arrive Danapur at 17.15 hrs next day.

01016 special will leave Danapur on March 16 and March 23 at 20.25 hrs and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 03.35 hrs on third day.

01001 tri-weekly special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 14.15 hrs from March 7 to March 30 and will arrive Ballia at 01.45 hrs on third day.

01002 tri-weekly special will leave Ballia every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 15.15 hrs from March 9 to April 1 and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 03.35 hrs on third day.

Central Railway to extend the run of these festival special trains:

01033 Pune-Darbhanga (Wed) notified upto March 30 will now run as 11033

01034 Darbhanga-Pune (Fri) notified upto April 01 will now run as 11034

01407 Pune-Lucknow (Tue) notified upto March 29 will now run as 11407

01408 Lucknow-Pune (Thu) notified upto March 31 will now run as 11408

02107 LTT-Lucknow (Mon, Wed, Sat) notified upto March 30 will now run as 12107

02108 Lucknow-LTT (Tue, Thu, Sun) notified upto March 31 will now run as 12108

02165 LTT-Gorakhpur (Mon, Thu, Fri) notified upto March 31 will now run as 12165

02166 Gorakhpur-LTT (Tue, Fri, Sat) notified upto April 01 will now run as 12166

01079 LTT-Gorakhpur (Thu) notified upto March 31 will now run as 11079

01080 Gorakhpur-LTT (Sat) notified upto April 02 will now run as 11080

02101 LTT-Shalimar (Mon, Tue, Fri, Sat) notified upto March 29 will now run as 12101

02102 Shalimar-LTT (Mon, Wed, Thu, Sun) notified upto March 31 will now run as 12102

01115 Pune-Gorakhpur (every Thu) notified upto March 31 will now run as 11037

01116 Gorakhpur-Pune (every Sat) notified upto April 02 will now run as 11038

02135 Pune-Banaras (Mon) notified upto March 28 will now run as 22131

02136 Banaras-Pune (Wed) notified upto March 30 will now run as 22132

02099 Pune-Lucknow (Tue) notified upto March 29 will now run as 12103

02100 Lucknow-Pune (Wed) notified upto March 30 will now run as 12104

Western Railway

Train No. 09417 Ahmedabad – Danapur Special will depart from Ahmedabad on Monday, March 14 at 09.10 hrs and reach Danapur at 21.30 hrs, the next day.

09418 Danapur – Ahmedabad Special will depart from Danapur on Tuesday, March 15 at 23.45 hrs and will arrive Ahmedabad at 11.20 hrs on Thursday.

Train No 05030 Madgaon – Gorakhpur Special will depart from Madgaon on Friday, March 11 at 20:00 hrs and reach Gorakhpur at 18.00 hrs on Sunday, March 13.

Train No. 22138/37 Ahmedabad – Nagpur Prerna Express will now run Tri-Weekly, Ex Ahmedabad on Thursdays, Sundays and Mondays with effect from April 11 and Ex Nagpur on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays w.e.f. April 10, on existing timings and halts.

Train No. 09039 Mumbai Central – Jaipur superfast special will depart from Mumbai Central on March 16 at 23.55 hrs and will reach Jaipur at 19.25 hrs the next day.

Train no 09040 Jaipur – Borivali superfast special will depart from Jaipur on March 17 at 21.15 hrs and will reach Borivali at 15.10 hrs the next day.

Train No. 09035 Bandra Terminus – Bhagat Ki Kothi superfast special will depart from Bandra Terminus on March 16 at 11.00 hrs and will reach Bhagat Ki Kothi at 04.00 hrs the next day.

Train No 09036 Bhagat Ki Kothi – Borivali superfast special will depart from Bhagat Ki Kothi on March 17 at 11.40 hrs and will reach Borivali at 04.15 hrs the next day.

Train No. 09005 Bandra Terminus – Bhavnagar Terminus superfast special will depart from Bandra Terminus on March 14 at 21.45 hrs and will reach Bhavnagar Terminus at 10.30 hrs the next day.

Train No. 09006 Bhavnagar Terminus- Bandra Terminus superfast special will depart from Bhavnagar Terminus on March 16 at 10.10 hrs and will reach Bandra Terminus at 23.25 hrs the same day.

Train No 09035 Bandra Terminus – Bhagat Ki Kothi Superfast Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on March 16 at 11.00 hrs and will reach Bikaner at 09.00 hrs the next day.

Train No 09036 Bikaner – Borivali Superfast Special will depart from Bikaner on March 20 at 07.05 hrs and will reach Borivali at 04.15 hrs the next day.

Train No 09035 will have an additional halt at Borivali station. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and Second Class Seating coaches.

Train No. 09006 Bhavnagar Terminus – Bandra Terminus Holi Special will now depart from Bhavnagar Terminus on March 16 at 23.45 hrs, instead of 10.10 hrs to reach Bandra Terminus at 12.35 hrs the next day, instead of 23.45 hrs the same day.

Train No 02989 Dadar – Ajmer Superfast Special (Tri-Weekly) notified upto September 30, 2021, will be extended upto June 30, 2022.

Train No 02990 Ajmer – Dadar Superfast Special (Tri-Weekly) notified upto September 29, 2021, will be extended upto June 29, 2022.

Train No 09707 Bandra Terminus – Shri Ganganagar Special (Daily) notified upto October 2, 2021, will be extended upto July 2, 2022.

Train No 09708 Shri Ganganagar – Bandra Terminus Special (Daily) notified upto September 30, 2021, will be extended upto June 30, 2022.

Train No 02474 Bandra Terminus – Bikaner Superfast Special (Weekly) notified upto September 28, 2021, will be extended upto June 28, 2022.

Train No 02473 Bikaner – Bandra Terminus Superfast Special (Weekly) notified upto September 27, 2021, will be extended upto June 27, 2022.

Train No 02490 Dadar – Bikaner Superfast Special (Bi-Weekly) notified upto September 29, 2021, will be extended upto June 29, 2022.

Train No 02489 Bikaner – Dadar Superfast Special (Bi-Weekly) notified upto September 28, 2021, will be extended upto June 28, 2022.

Train No 04818 Dadar – Bhagat Ki Kothi Superfast Special (Bi-Weekly) notified upto October 1, 2021, will be extended upto July 1, 2022.

Train No 04817 Bhagat Ki Kothi – Dadar Superfast Special (Bi-Weekly) notified upto September 30, 2021, will be extended upto June 30, 2022.

Train No 02940 Jaipur – Pune Superfast Special (Bi-Weekly) notified upto September 28, 2021, will be extended upto June 28, 2022.

Train No 02939 Pune – Jaipur Superfast Special (Bi-Weekly) notified upto September 29, 2021, will be extended upto June 29, 2022.

Train No 09601 Udaipur – New Jalpaiguri Special (Weekly) notified upto September 25, 2021, will be extended upto June 25, 2022.

Train No 09602 New Jalpaiguri – Udaipur Special (Weekly) notified upto September 27, 2021, will be extended upto June 27, 2022.

North Eastern Railway

Train No 05303 Gorakhpur – Ernakulam Jn Festival Special will leave Gorakhpur on Saturday, March 19 at 08.30 hrs and reach Ernakulam Jn at 12.00 hrs the third day. (1 Trip)

Train No. 05304 Ernakulam Jn – Gorakhpur Festival Special will leave Ernakulam Jn on Monday, March 21 at 23.55 hrs and reach Gorakhpur at 08.35 hrs the fourth day. (1 Trip)

North Western Railway

Train number 04530 will depart from Sriganganagar on Sunday and Wednesday at 6:10 PM between March 13 to March 20.

Northern Railway

Train No 04066 Delhi-Patna AC Reserved Superfast Gatshakti Festival Special Express will leave Delhi on March 15, 16, 20 and 21, at 11 pm and reach Patna next day at 03:45 pm.

Train No 04065 Patna-Delhi AC Reserved Superfast Gatishakti Festival Special Express will leave Patna at 5:45 pm on March 14, 15, 19, and 20, and reach Delhi at 10:35 am the next day.

Train No 04076 Amritsar-Patna AC Reserved Superfast Gatshakti Festival Special Express will leave Amritsar at 2:50 pm on March 13, 14, 18 and 19, and reach Patna at 3:45 pm the next day.

Train No 04075 Patna – Amritsar AC Reserved Superfast Gatishakti Festival Special Express will leave Patna at 5:45 pm on March 16, 17, 21 and 22, and will reach Amritsar at 6 pm the next day. This festival special will stop at Vyas, Jalandhar City, Ludhiana, Sirhind, Ambala Cantt, Panipat, Delhi, Kanpur Central, Prayagraj Jn, Varanasi, Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Jn and Danapur stations.

East Central Railway