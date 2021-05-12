IRCTC Latest News: In the wake of rising cases of coronavirus and low occupancy, the Indian Railways has cancelled 31 more train services from May 12. These trains were operating on the routes between West Bengal, Assam and Bihar. These train services were cancelled also due to maintenance works. In a tweet, the Northeast Frontier Railway said that the 18 services will be discontinued due to poor patronization until further notice. However, due to track maintenance work in Howrah division, 13 more trains have been cancelled. Also Read - Why Not Start Door-To-Door Vaccination Proactively? Bombay High Court Asks Centre

In this time of lockdown, the IRCTC-led national transporter has been running several special train services since last year after suspending all passenger train services due to nationwide lockdown. Also Read - Over 50 Black Fungus Cases Detected in MP, State to Establish Special Treatment Units For Patients

As per updates from the Northeast Frontier Railway, a total of 31 trains have been cancelled with effect from May 12. Some trains are cancelled from May 13, 14 and 15.

Complete list of cancelled trains here:

05467: Siliguri- Bamanhat Inter City Special (Cancelled from May 13)

05468: Bamanhat-Siliguri Junction Inter City Special (Cancelled from May 12)

05811: Dhubri- Guwahati Express Special (Cancelled from May 13)

05812: Guwahati -Dhubri Express Special (Cancelled from May 12)

05767: Siliguri Jn- Alipurduar Junction Inter City Special (Cancelled from May 12)

05768: Alipurduar Junction – Siliguri Junction Inter City Special (Cancelled from May 13)

05719: Katihar- Siliguri Junction Inter City Special (Cancelled from May 12)

05720: Siliguri Junction – Katihar Inter City Special (Cancelled from May 13)

05749: New Jalpaiguri- Haldibari Passenger Special (Cancelled from May 12)

05750: Haldibari – New Jalpaiguri Passenger Special (Cancelled from May 12)

05751: New Jalpaiguri – Haldibari – Passenger Special (Cancelled from May 12)

05752: Haldibari – New Jalpaiguri Passenger Special (Cancelled from May 12)

05815: Guwahati- Dekargaon Inter City Special (Cancelled from May 12)

05816: Dekargaon – Guwahati Inter City Special (Cancelled from May 12)

07541: Siliguri- Dhubri Inter City Special (Cancelled from May 12)

07542: Dhubri – Siliguri Inter City Special (Cancelled from May 12)

07525: Siliguri- New Bongaigaon DEMU Special (Cancelled from May 12)

07526: New Bongaigaon – Siliguri DEMU Special (Cancelled from May 12)

05959: Howrah Junction – Dibrugarh Town Express Special (Journey Commence on May 16)

05960: Dibrugarh Town- Howrah Junction Express Special (Journey Commence on May 14 and May 15)

05961: Howrah Junction – Dibrugarh Town Express Special (Journey Commence on May 17)

03033: Howrah Jn – Katihar Express Special (Journey Commence on May 13 to May 17)

03034: Katihar – Howrah Jn Express Special (Journey Commence on May 14 to May 18)

03141: Sealdah- New Alipurduar Express Special (Journey Commence on May 13 to 17)

03142: New Alipurduar- Sealdah Express Special (Journey Commence on May 14 to 18)

03163: Sealdah- Saharsa Junction Express Special (Journey Commence on May 14 to 17)

03164: Saharsa Junction – Sealdah Express Special (Journey Commence on May 14 to 17)

03145: Kolkata- Radhikapur Express Special (Journey Commence on May 14 to 17)

03146: Radhikapur – Kolkata Express Special (Journey Commence on May 15 to May 18)

03063: Howrah- Balurghat Express Special (Journey Commence on May 13, May 14, May 17 and May 21)

03064: Balurghat – Howrah Express Special (Journey Commence on May 13, May 14, May 17 and May 21)

Earlier, the Indian Railways had suspended services of several express, passenger trains due to lockdown in several states and poor patronisation. This week, the Railways had also cancelled trains including Duronto, Rajdhani, Shatabdi.