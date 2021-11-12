IRCTC Latest News Today: Now that the Chhath Puja is over, thousands of devotees will return to their workplace from their native places. Ahead of the local festival, several passengers were seen travelling to the states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Now, they are booking train tickets for cities to return to their respective workplaces. Keeping the rush of the passengers, the Indian Railways has decided to run Chhath special trains so that people can return to the cities comfortably.Also Read - Normal Ticket Fare On Regular Trains Soon: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Makes Big Announcement

As per a report by News 18, the Railways said that a total of 16 Chhath special trains will be operated by the Railways Ministry and people travelling in these trains will have to strictly follow the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

Check full list of Chhath Special Trains: