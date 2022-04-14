IRCTC Latest Update: Attention train passengers! If you are planning to book a ticket on the IRCTC website for your next trip, here’s an important update for you. Until now, the passengers while booking tickets on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website had to fill in destination addresses. Moreover, the Indian Railways was also keeping records of the destination addresses of all passengers who were booking their tickets on the IRCTC website. However, the Indian Railways has now removed this column from the website for the passengers. They don’t need to fill in the destination address while booking train tickets.Also Read - IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels Over 160 Trains Scheduled To Depart Today. Check List Here

The passengers were facing a tough time filling in the destination address while booking tickets. If someone was travelling to another city, he was supposed to fill the destination address column. However, if that person had no destination address, filling in the column became a problem. Moreover, filling in the destination address was a time-consuming affair. Also Read - Good News: Bullet Train Trials Soon, At 350 kmph Speed To Match Aeroplane's Takeoff

The passengers must note that the provision to fill in the destination address was made on the IRCTC website on May 13, 2020 in an effort to trace passengers in case of Covid infections. The Railway had that time said that the destination address filling would be a permanent feature in the future. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Northern Railways to Run Unreserved Special Trains on These Routes | Full List Here

Off late, the Indian Railways is taking various steps for the convenience of passengers. Some of the noteworthy steps include getting help to make PAN and Aadhaar cards at railway stations. Moreover, the rail passengers will also be provided with the facility for recharging their phones and paying electricity bills.

To make these facilities available for the passengers, the RailTel will soon set up kiosks like common service centres for the successful implementation of these steps. These kiosks will be called RailWire Saathi Kiosks. Apart from this, the train passengers will also be provided with the help in filing taxes, voter cards, banking, insurance, income tax, bus and air tickets.