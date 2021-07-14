IRCTC Latest News Today: To provide easy connectivity to passengers, the South Western Railway has announced resumption of 6 suburban trains from Bengaluru city to its suburbs from July 15 that is tomorrow. Giving further details, the South Western Railway zone said that it will restart services of five sets of MEMU trains as well as introduce another set of MEMU train from 15 July 2021.Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: Govt Bans Entry to Nandi Hills During Weekends After 8,000 Flock To Tourist Spot

Notably, these train services were suspended after the Karnataka government had imposed lockdown due to the Covid pandemic. As per latest updates, the South Western Railways said the trains will link Karnataka capital to Marikuppam, Hosur and Bangarapet.

As per updates, these trains will restart daily services between Baiyappanahalli and Hosur (06259/06260), KSR Bengaluru and Hosur (06261/06262) and KSR Bengaluru and Marikuppam (06263/06264). The new train will run between Marikuppam and Bangarpet (07383/07384) every day.

Two other trains will run once a week on Bangarpet-Kuppam (06289/06290) and Kuppam-KSR Bengaluru (06292) routes.

Another train, between Banaswadi and Bangarpet (06298/06297), will also restart once a week. It will resume operations from Bangarpet on July 17 and from Banaswadi on July 18.

As per reports, the 16-car MEMU train will run via Oargaum, Champion, Coromandel, Chinnakote H, BEML Nagar and Bangarapet. The train service would daily begin from Bangarapet station at 5.30 AM and will reach Marikuppam railway station at 6.05 AM. Moreover, the train will depart from Marikuppam station at 8.50 PM and reach Bangarapet station daily at 9.25 PM.

Furthermore, the MEMU trains that will operate once a week linking the city of Bengaluru with its satellite towns include Train Number 06289/06290 running between Bangarpet – Kuppam, Train Number 06292 running between Kuppam – KSR Bengaluru, and Train Number 06298/06297 running between Banaswadi – Bangarpet.

Prior to this, the South Western Railways had restored the services of Train Number 06081 Chennai Central – Mysuru Express Special, Train Number 06082 Mysuru – Chennai Central Express Special, Train Number 06319 Kochuveli – Banaswadi Express Special, Train Number 06320 Banaswadi – Kochuveli Express Special, Train Number 06129 Ernakulam Junction – Banaswadi Express Special, and Train Number 06130 Banaswadi – Ernakulam Junction Express Special.