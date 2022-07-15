IRCTC Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of good news for the regular passengers. Now they will pay a reasonable amount for food while travelling on trains. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Friday said it has introduced QR code payment system acceptance on trains to eliminate the practice of overcharging by food vendors. The QR code payment is at present available on Sampoorna Kranti Express trains.Also Read - Hope From Dima Hasao: Railways Does Incredible Work To Bring Life Back To Flood Ravaged Station

The IRCTC said the facility is available only on a select route at present and added that it will soon extend to other trains as well.

The passengers must be knowing that the facility of catering is included in the fare of tickets on premium trains such as Shatabdi, Tejas, Duronto and Rajadhani. However, with other trains, the passengers will have to pay for their food during the journey. Apart from this, in trains without pantry cars, the IRCTC vendors supply food from their base kitchen.

The move from the IRCTC was taken as the Railways had been getting complaints of food vendors overcharging passengers for the food item on the trains. However, with the introduction of QR card payment, now it will be easier for railways to check any overcharging on food items.

How to use it?

The passengers need to know that the IRCTC QR code will be printed on the menu cards and the ID cards of the IRCTC vendors and they can easily scan the QR code with UPI enabled app and make the payment of the due amount with their phone.