IRCTC Latest News Today: For the convenience of the passengers travelling to various destinations during summer season, the Central Railway (CR) on Saturday announced to run 12 more Superfast weekly summer special trains on special charges between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Gorakhpur. These trains will be operated to clear the extra rush of passengers during the summer season. Notably, the Central Railways had earlier announced to run 626 summer special trains for the passengers.

Check details of the Summer Special Trains:

1) Train No 02103/02104 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Gorakhpur Weekly Superfast specials. This train will have total 6 trips.

Train no 02103 Superfast weekly special will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 05.15 hrs every Monday from 16.05.2022 to 30.05.2022 (3 trips) and will arrive Gorakhpur at 17.15 hrs next day.

Train no 02104 Superfast weekly special will leave Gorakhpur at 03.00 hrs on every Wednesday from 18.05.2022 to 01.06.2022 (3 trips) and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 13.15 hrs next day.

2) Train No 02105/02106 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Gorakhpur Weekly Superfast specials. This train too will have a total of 6 trips.

Train no 02105 Superfast weekly special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 05.15 hrs every Wednesday from 18.05.2022 to 01.06.2022 (3 trips) and will arrive Gorakhpur at 17.15 hrs next day.

On the other hand, train no 02106 Superfast weekly special will leave Gorakhpur at 03.00 hrs every Friday from 20.05.2022 to 03.06.2022 (3 trips) and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 13.15 hrs next day.