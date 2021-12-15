IRCTC Latest News Today: Attention train passengers, here’s an important update for you. If you are planning to travel to Lucknow and Kanpur from Jhansi in the next few days, you need to change your plan as Indian Railways has said that it will cancel or divert some trains on this route. Giving detail, the Railways said a few trains operating between Jhansi, Lucknow and Kanpur have been either cancelled or diverted due to the doubling work of railway tracks.Also Read - Indian Railways To Run This Mumbai-Delhi Train With Tejas Smart Coaches. Details Here
In a statement, the Indian Railways said that the trains operating on this route will be cancelled or diverted due to ongoing non-interlocking work of the second line between Nandkhas- Moth-Erich Road and Pirona station on Kanpur track.
The Indian Railways further added it has cancelled 13 trains and diverted routes of at least 21 trains due to the non-interlocking work on the second line on the Kanpur track. Notably, the cancelled trains operate between Nandkhas- Moth-Erich Road and Pirona station on the Kanpur track in night hours.
Full list of trains here:
- Train number 11109 and 11110 Jhansi-Lucknow-Jhansi daily intercity has been cancelled between December 12 and 22,
- Train number 12597 Gorakhpur-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus weekly express has been cancelled between December 14 and 21
- Train number 12598 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Gorakhpur weekly express will not be operated between December 15 and 22.
- Train number 12103 Pune-Lucknow Junction weekly express has been cancelled on December 21.
- Train number 12104 Lucknow Junction-Pune weekly express will not be operated on December 22.
- Train number 11408 Lucknow Junction-Pune weekly express will not be operating between December 14 and 21.
- Lucknow Junction-Pune Express is cancelled between December 16 and 23.
- Train number 08465 Ahmedabad-Darbhanga weekly express has been cancelled on December 17.
- Train number 09466 Darbhanga-Ahmedabad Express will not be operated on December 20. Train number 22121 Lokmanya Tilak-Lucknow weekly express has been cancelled on December 18.
- Train number 22122 Lucknow-Lokmanya Tilak weekly express has been cancelled on December 19.
- Train number 20413 Varanasi-Indore Express will not operate on December 21.
- Train number 20414 Indore-Varanasi daily express will not operate on December 22.
- Train number 11807 and 11808 Jhansi-Agra Cantt-Jhansi express has been cancelled between December 12 and 22 due to the doubling work.