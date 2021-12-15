IRCTC Latest News Today: Attention train passengers, here’s an important update for you. If you are planning to travel to Lucknow and Kanpur from Jhansi in the next few days, you need to change your plan as Indian Railways has said that it will cancel or divert some trains on this route. Giving detail, the Railways said a few trains operating between Jhansi, Lucknow and Kanpur have been either cancelled or diverted due to the doubling work of railway tracks.Also Read - Indian Railways To Run This Mumbai-Delhi Train With Tejas Smart Coaches. Details Here

In a statement, the Indian Railways said that the trains operating on this route will be cancelled or diverted due to ongoing non-interlocking work of the second line between Nandkhas- Moth-Erich Road and Pirona station on Kanpur track. Also Read - IRCTC Latest Update: When Will Bedroll And Blanket Service Resume in Trains? Indian Railways Shares Details

The Indian Railways further added it has cancelled 13 trains and diverted routes of at least 21 trains due to the non-interlocking work on the second line on the Kanpur track. Notably, the cancelled trains operate between Nandkhas- Moth-Erich Road and Pirona station on the Kanpur track in night hours. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways to Begin Humsafar Superfast Train From Rajasthan to Tamil Nadu From Dec 18 | Check Full Schedule

Full list of trains here: