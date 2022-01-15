IRCTC Latest News Today: Giving a big relief to the rail passengers, the Indian Railways on Friday said it has resumed the MST (Monthly Season Ticket) service on trains that run via various stations of Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam Division. The western railways further said that the train passengers travelling in a total of 31 trains, including up and down, will be able to avail the service from January 14 until further notice.Also Read - Indian Railways Redesignates Post of 'Guard' as THIS. Read Details Here

However, the western railways said that the facility will be only provided to the passenger trains and special trains that go to stations other than that of the western railways. The western railways also stated that the service will be further implemented for other stations once the concerned zone starts it.

it must be noted that the passengers holding the monthly season ticket will not be provided with a separate coach and the MST passengers will not be allowed to travel in reserved coaches and will have to board the unreserved coaches only.

Giving details, Khemraj Meena, PRO Western Railways, said that the railways had completely stopped the MST service, including its sale, validity and service, due to the COVID pandemic. But now the railways has decided to start the service during the third wave of the coronavirus, the Railways added.

List of trains where MST facility will be available: