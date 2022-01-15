IRCTC Latest News Today: For the convenience of passengers, the Indian Railways said it is resuming the services of the Panchveli Express train between Indore and Bhandarkund from Saturday that is January 15, 2022. As per the latest updates, the train will halt at five stations in the Bhopal division starting.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Begins MST Service on 31 Trains in Ratlam Division | Details Here

Giving more details, the Railways said that train No. 19343/19344 Indore-Bhandarkund-Indore Panchveli Express will make halts at Bhopal, Rani Kamlapati, Mandideep, Hoshangabad, and Itarsi stations on its way to its final destination. Also Read - Indian Railways Redesignates Post of Guard as Train Manager. Read Details

It must be noted that the Panchveli Fast Passenger Train No. 59385/59386 has been renamed Panchveli Express Train No. 19343/19344 by the railways. Also Read - IRCTC: India Railways Cancels THESE Trains On January 14, 2022 After Bikaner-Guwahati Express Mishap. Check Complete List Here

The railway officials further added that train number 19343 Indore-Bhandarkund Express will leave Indore railway station at 13:05 every Saturday until further orders and arrive at 18:05 hrs at Bhopal railway station.

The Railways also added that the train will then start at 18:15 and arrive at Rani Kamalapati Railway Station at 18:28. At 18:30 hrs, this train will depart Rani Kamalapati station and arrive at Mandideep at 18:54 hrs.

After this, the train will depart Mandideep at 18:56 and arrive at Hoshangabad at 19:58. The train will leave at 20:20 and arrive at Itarsi at 21:05. This train will depart at 21:15 and arrive at Bhandarkund station at 4:50 am the following day.