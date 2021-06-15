IRCTC Latest News Today: Earlier, various passenger trains were cancelled due to the low occupancy. But now as the lockdown has been lifted in a number of states, the trains have started resuming services. However, the Indian Railways on Tuesday issued a fresh notification saying it is cancelling over 26 passenger trains and diverting routes of many due to non-interlocking work. In the notification, the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor shared the list of trains that will be cancelled on certain dates. Notably, these special passenger trains primarily run along routes between New Jalpaiguri, Amritsar, Bhagalpur, Jammu Tawi, Jainagar, Darbhanga among others. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: South Eastern Railway Cancels Special Trains Between Delhi, Bhubaneswar | Full List Here

As per the latest updates, the special passenger trains such as New Jalpaiguri-Amritsar Special, Bhagalpur-Jammutpi Special, Jaynagar-Amritsar Special and Kolkata-Amritsar Special trains will remain cancelled from June 23 onwards. Also Read - Indian Railways Cancel Several Trains in View of Cyclone Tauktae Warning | Full List Here

During the lockdown time, the national transporter along with regional railways had announced cancellation of several trains due to low occupancy and poor patronage. Also Read - IRCTC Latest Update: Western Railways Cancels 56 Trains Due to Cyclone Tauktae | Full List Here

Full list of 26 cancelled trains:

04653 New Jalpaiguri-Amritsar special train running from New Jalpaiguri on 25th June, 2021 04654 New Jalpaiguri-Amritsar special train running from New Jalpaiguri on 30th June, 2021 05097 Bhagalpur-Jammu Tawi special train running from Bhagalpur on 24th June, 2021 05098 Jammu Tawi–Bhagalpur special train running from Jammu Tawi on 29th June, 2021 05211 Darbhanga-Amritsar special train running from Darbhanga on 24th, 26th and 28th June, 2021 05212 Amritsar-Darbhanga special train running from Amritsar on 26th, 28th and 30th June, 2021 04649 Jainagar-Amritsar special train running from Jaynagar on 25th, 27th and 29th June, 2021 04650 Amritsar-Jainagar special train running from Amritsar on 26th, 28th and 30th June, 2021 04673 Jainagar-Amritsar special train running from Jaynagar on 26th, 28th and 30th June, 2021 04674 Amritsar-Jaianagar special train running from Amritsar on 25th, 27th and 29th June, 2021 04651 Jainagar-Amritsar special train running on 25th, 27th, 29th June and 02nd July, 2021 04652 Amritsar-Jaianagar special train running from Amritsar on 23rd, 25th, 27th and 30th June, 2021 05251 Darbhanga-Jalandhar City special train running from Darbhanga on 26th June, 2021 05252 Jalandhar City-Darbhanga special train running from Jalandhar City on 27th June, 2021 02317 Kolkata-Amritsar special train running from Kolkata on 27th June, 2021 02318 Amritsar-Kolkata special train running from Amritsar on 29th June, 2021 02331 Howrah-Jammutvi special train running from Howrah on 25th and 26th June, 2021 02332 Jammu Tawi-Howrah special train running from Jammu Tawi on 27th and 28th June, 2021 02355 Patna-Jammutvi special train running from Patna on 26th and 29th June, 2021 02356 Jammu Tawi – Patna special train running from Jammu Tawi on 27th and 30th June, 2021 02357 Kolkata-Amritsar special train running from Kolkata on 26th and 29th June, 2021 02358 Amritsar-Kolkata special train running from Amritsar on 28th June and 01st July, 2021 02379 Sealdah-Amritsar special train running from Sealdah on June 25, 2021 02380 Amritsar – Sealdah special train running from Amritsar on 27th June, 2021 03005 Howrah-Amritsar special train running from Howrah from 25 to 29 June, 2021 03006 Amritsar-Howrah special train running from Amritsar from 26th to 30th June, 2021

Full list of diverted trains: